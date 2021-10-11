Virginia Beach Sheriff's deputies hope new city payroll system gets fixed

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is the second department to speak about the issues regarding the city's new payroll system.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Deputies with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office are hoping to see the return of their regular paychecks soon.

Issues with the city’s new payroll system are throwing off their take-home pay, similar to the problem that's already been seen with firefighters in the city.

"It's not a devastating blow, but it is... when you see your paycheck is not what it's supposed to be, you get worried about it," said Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle.

Stolle said when the city's new payroll system went online, 140 sheriff’s deputies saw a change in their paychecks: they were receiving less money.

“I think the program works really well in the city. I could be wrong about that, but I think it works very well with the city," Stolle said. "It has scheduled hours that work... and then we have 12-hour shifts here and they don't fit into the categories they have. There's problems with it, so, they should have anticipated that."

Stolle said he spoke to city leaders about working with the payroll vendor on a solution.

“They don’t have a customization feature in this software package. So they have to renegotiate the sale of this package and I don’t know how much money is going to cost but they have to do it. Because we can’t have this go on and on and on," said Stolle.

Stolle explained that the issue with the new system has him and others looking at paychecks very closely.

“We’re just going to scrutinize what they do and compare what they are printing out to the paychecks to what we know they should be paid. And so we’ll identify the problem this next go-round. We’ll address it with the deputies before it happens and we’ll continue doing that until we get a resolution to the issue," said Stolle.

The sheriff added he’s confident city leaders will get the system fixed.