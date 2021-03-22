Virginia Beach gets another $12.4 million in pandemic relief funding

Virginia Beach City Council approved an additional $12.4 million to be added to the VB Pandemic Relief Partnership.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents and small business owners can breathe a sigh of relief for now after receiving millions more in funding to help them get through this coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be divided up between the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Hampton Roads and the United Way of South Hampton Roads. LISC will use its $4.4 million to offer $10,000 grants to small, women-owned and minority-owned businesses.

"We are completely thrilled," said United Way of South Hampton Roads' President & CEO, Michele Anderson. "What the city of Virginia Beach is doing is saying let's keep our people whole. So that when we get vaccinated and open back up, we're ready to go."

Anderson said since the last round of funding got the city through so much this past year, she expects this amount to carry them through more difficult times.

"This funding should run us through the first part of summer and we hope by then everybody's been vaccinated and we can get back to normal," explained Anderson.

The application opens March 22 and closes on April 9. You can apply for a grant online or you can call the new hotline 757-858-7777 for assistance.

Anderson said she encourages everyone to see if they are eligible.