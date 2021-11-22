Virginia Beach Parks & Rec increasing pay rates to attract child care program workers

The department recently announced it was shutting down 14 child care programs due to a worker shortage, affecting about 300 children.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation said that its hourly pay rates will increase starting Nov. 25 amid a shortage of workers.

The rates previously ranged from $9.50 to $14.89 an hour. Soon, they will range from $15 to $18.50.

The announcement comes after the department said last Tuesday it would shut down 14 child care programs and relocate some others due to not having enough staff to help.

The changes will not take effect immediately. After-school cancelations will begin on Jan. 3, 2022. Before-school cancellations will go into effect on Dec. 21. Program relocations happen on Nov. 29.

According to its website, the department is urgently hiring for activity center aides, activity center assistant leaders and activity center leaders.