Virginia Beach woman sentenced for misusing more than $715,000 from real estate company

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Raj Parekh, said a Virginia Beach woman would spend 18 months in prison for misappropriating $715,000 in closing funds.

Tammy Hamrin, 58, was convicted of spending money from Preferred Escrow and Title, Inc. for someone she was in a relationship with online.

Parekh said Hamrin was president of the company in 2018 when she wired money out of an escrow account that held money for at least 48 real estate sales.

Hamrin was sentenced for seven separate transfers out of that account into other entities, at the request of someone she was having an online relationship with.

Parekh said all 48 closings were hurt by the misappropriation of money.