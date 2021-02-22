Virginia bill proposes retroactive pay for frontline responders who caught COVID-19

In the House version, nurses and firefighters who caught COVID-19 between March and December would be eligible for benefits. The Senate version has different dates.

Activists are pushing for the Virginia Senate to pass a bill that would pay first responders for any disability caused by contracting COVID-19 while on the job.

The bill, which passed the House of Delegates, "Establishes a presumption that COVID-19 causing the death or disability of health care providers is an occupational disease compensable under the Workers' Compensation Act."

In the House version, nurses and firefighters who contracted COVID-19 between March 12 and Dec. 31 would be eligible for retroactive benefits.

A release from the Virginia Nurses Association and the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters said they wanted the Virginia Senate to match that range.

"The Senate has limited coverage to only apply to workers contracting the virus on the job between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021," wrote a spokesperson.

The release said firefighters and nurses are among the most at-risk responders, since they directly help people who have severe cases, and some of them are now suffering from long-haul COVID-19 symptoms that put them out of work.

The two associations are pushing for legislators to recognize, and help fund treatment for those symptoms.

They also want the families of nurses and firefighters who died from COVID-19 to be eligible for funeral compensation.

"Current law makes it nearly impossible for these workers to receive benefits even after disability or death resulting from contracting COVID-19 on the job," the release says. "As a result, many with long-haul COVID-19 health conditions are experiencing devastating financial hardship at the time when they should be receiving the most support."

The bill passed in the House of Delegates on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 18, the bill passed the Virginia Senate with substitutes, which means the House will have to consider the changes.