Virginia gov seeks to delay minimum wage hike due to virus

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed an amendment to a bill increasing the state’s minimum wage that would delay its implementation several months.
Credit: AP
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam heads to the podium to begin his press briefing on Covid-19 inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Friday, April 10, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. — Citing economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed an amendment to a bill increasing the state’s minimum wage that would delay its implementation several months. 

The governor's office announced Sunday that he wants the wage increase to kick in May 1, 2021, instead of in January 2021. 

He proposed the same delay for a number of other labor-related measures, including a bill that would allow limited public sector collective bargaining. 

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly is scheduled to take up the governor’s vetoes and amendments during a one-day session later this month.  

