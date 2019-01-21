CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia investor Michael Bills is spending millions of dollars to try to weaken the political influence of Dominion Energy.

Bills said the state's largest electric utility has effectively captured the General Assembly and is able to write its own laws. He said that's led to higher than necessary electric bills, bad environmental policy, and a deep rot in the democratic process.

Bills heads a group called Clean Virginia that plans to spend about $8 million to $10 million on a lobbying and public relations campaign in a multiyear campaign.

It's an unusually specific enterprise for a political advocacy campaign funded by a wealthy individual.

Dominion is a major contributor to politicians in both parties and said it participates in the political process on behalf of its 10,000 employees.