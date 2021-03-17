Virginia Lottery online players win $400 million in 9 months

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers.

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Lottery says players have won more than $400 million since online game offerings were introduced less than nine months ago.

The new way of playing the lottery on smartphones, tablets or computers started on July 1 as a modern alternative for consumers.

Online products include popular games like Mega Millions, Powerball and Cash4Life.

More than 163,000 unique players have won prizes playing the Virginia Lottery online, for a total of more than 85 million wins.