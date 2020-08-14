Virginia Lottery reports profitable year, despite COVID-19

The lottery generated $595 million in profit for K-12 education during the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The Virginia Lottery had the third most profitable year in its history, boosted by a final quarter in which coronavirus quarantines and restrictions on other gaming opportunities limited competition for the state-run enterprise.

It also recorded its second-highest year for sales, with $2.15 billion in gross revenue.

Sales dropped sharply in March and April during the early days of the pandemic but rebounded strongly in May and June.