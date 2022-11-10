Heating assistance offered by Virginia Department of Social Services

For families who are struggling to stay warm, help could be on the way.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Social Services is accepting applications for those looking for help in "fuel assistance."

Anyone can apply for the program, but in order to be considered individuals must meet a household income that does not exceed a certain threshold.

According to the VDSS, the average fuel benefit was just over $400 per household in previous years.

Applications will be open until Monday, November 14, and can be submitted online, in person at local departments of social services, or by calling toll-free the Department of Social Service's customer service center at 1-855-635-4370 from 7 a.m to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.