Virginia's rent, mortgage assistance program expanded for landlords

Landlords can now apply to receive financial assistance for current and past-due rental payments on behalf of their tenants who qualify.

NORFOLK, Va. — A lot of people still are strapped for cash, and there's a resource that can help you with rent.

You still can apply for the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP). If you're eligible, it can help with missed payments in the past several months.

Beginning this week, Governor Ralph Northam extended this program for landlords as well. Landlords can now apply to receive financial assistance for current and past-due rental payments dating back to April 1, 2020, on behalf of their tenants who qualify for RMRP.

This new application is available in addition to the existing tenant-based application.

To be eligible for RMRP assistance, Virginians:

must show that their inability to pay rent/mortgage is directly because of the pandemic

must have a rent/mortgage at or below 150% of Fair Market Rent

must have a gross household income at or below 80% of Area Median Income

People can still be eligible if they have other eviction or foreclosure protections, but the governor's office said RMRP priority would go to Virginians that don't otherwise have a housing safety net.

Additional information is available at StayHomeVirginia.com/renters.

To submit a landlord-initiated application, visit virginiahousing.com/RMRP.