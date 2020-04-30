Ways to Save: 5 apps to help you save money

Each app is highly-rated, with at least four stars in the Apple store, and they're all free.

In fact, we found several apps to help you stretch your dollar. Each is highly-rated, with at least four stars in the Apple store, and they're all free.

1. Mint: You can stay on budget and track your spending with an app like Mint. Follow all your financial activity from credit card spending to your growing nest egg. Any time you swipe your card, Mint records the purchase and sorts it by category, making it easy for you to track your spending on everything from gas to groceries. Check it as often or as little as you’d like.

2. Grocery Pal: Let's face it, sometimes we spend more than we budgeted for at the grocery store. An app like Grocery Pal makes it easy to stay focused and organized. You can make your list, price shop, and find weekly specials and coupons to help you stay at or even under budget. For example, Kroger lists the sale prices on hundreds of items, organized by category.

3. Gas Buddy: While many of us aren't driving as much as usual, we still have to get out for those essential jobs or errands. And an app like Gas Buddy will help you put gas in your car's tank for cheap by showing you the lowest prices around.

4. TrueBill: Bills never stop even in an up and down economy. You can keep track of all your upcoming bills in one app like TrueBill. It could also help you spot what bills should be lowered and perhaps what monthly subscriptions you just no longer need.