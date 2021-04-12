Need a summer job? Wet'n Wild hiring 600 positions

The park needs lifeguards, food and beverage servers, retail staff, and more. Wet'n Wild will begin hiring staff at 15-years-old.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe will open on Saturday, May 29 after the longest offseason in the park's 36-year history, and they're looking to hire 600 seasonal employees.

The water park closed on Labor Day 2019, unaware of the looming coronavirus pandemic that would keep it shut down for all of 2020.

Wet'n Wild is hiring hundreds of positions for departments including lifeguards, food and beverage, facilities, retail and sales.

The jobs are flexible and offer part-time opportunities. Wet'n Wild begins hiring for positions at the age of 15 years old - perfect for high school students looking for a summer job.

Wet'n Wild says the park will follow CDC recommendations during the ongoing pandemic.