Your stimulus is 'pending'. Why you'll have to wait until March 17 for it to clear

Your bank account may show there is a pending payment, but it will stay that way until Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — St. Patrick's Day is March 17th, but it's also the day a lot of people are going to be seeing green from the IRS.



The third round of stimulus payments started going out this weekend, but you can't actually get your hands on that money until Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

“Banks, including mine, are holding payments because the legislation has a specific date of the 17th, so that's when the payment will show up in the account,” said Mark Hensley of AARP NC, Triad Region.

On the IRS webpage, it says payments will be made in batches through direct deposit and also by check and credit cards. Which one will you get? The IRS isn't explaining who gets what and why.

The best way to find out how much you're getting and in what form is to check the “Get My Payment” portal on the IRS website. You'll put in your Social Security number, birth date, and full address.



“The IRS is pretty consistent, they update the status once a night, usually overnight. Check it in the AM, but checking it through the day multiple times is not going to get you a different answer,” said Hensley.

You'll get a payment status that tells you the type of payment and date.

The IRS has a reminder for those who didn't get their other stimulus payments:

Didn't Get the First and Second Payments? Claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit. If you didn't get the full amount of the first or second payment you were eligible for, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and must file a 2020 tax return even if you aren't required to file. The third payment will not be used to calculate the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.