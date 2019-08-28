NORFOLK, Va. — A new feature for Google's search engine has rolled out that is designed to help job seekers, and it's being tested in Richmond and Hampton Roads.

Called "Pathways," the function is meant to help people easily connect with local education and training programs.

Google says that users in Richmond and Hampton Roads can type in phrases like "jobs near me" or job training" into its search engine and get results for in-demand jobs and training programs in their community.

Pathways will also provide users with salary details, program costs, and other information.

RELATED: You can control Google's new phone without touching the screen

Virginia is the first state in the country to use Pathways, but Google plans on rolling it out in more states by year's end.

"In the modern economy, knowledge is the key to opportunity," Governor Ralph Northam said in a news release. "As a result of this unique public-private partnership, Virginians will be able to explore in-demand career fields, evaluate local training programs, and chart the course to a better life for their family."

Pathways is part of the company's "Grow with Google" initiative, which is meant to create economic opportunities for Americans.

RELATED: Apple, Google release new inclusive emojis on World Emoji Day

Google Pathways results for the search "job training" in Norfolk, Virginia.

13News Now