1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on N. George Washington Hwy in Chesapeake

Officers in the area heard the gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

One person died and two others are injured following a shooting in Chesapeake Saturday night. 

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating in the 1200 block of N. George Washington Highway. That's near the intersection of Canal Drive 

According to the department, officers nearby heard gunshots around 11:05 p.m. and checked the surrounding area. They found three victims who had been shot. 

One person died, and two others are injured. However, authorities did not disclose the extent of their injuries. 

Also, there is currently no suspect information. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on your smart phone on the P3TIPS app. You can remain anonymous. 

