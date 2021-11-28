1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on N. George Washington Hwy in Chesapeake

Officers in the area heard the gunshots shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

One person died and two others are injured following a shooting in Chesapeake Saturday night.

The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating in the 1200 block of N. George Washington Highway. That's near the intersection of Canal Drive

According to the department, officers nearby heard gunshots around 11:05 p.m. and checked the surrounding area. They found three victims who had been shot.

One person died, and two others are injured. However, authorities did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

Also, there is currently no suspect information.