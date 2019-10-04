PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person is dead and at least nine others have been evaluated after crash involving a school bus, carrying students, and an overturned tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland, officials said.

Six of the evaluated people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, two of those people were teenage students who were riding the bus during the time of the crash.

The incident happened near Branch Avenue. The southbound lanes are blocked by the wreckage. Drivers are able to get by on two northbound lanes.

No additional information has been released at this time.

