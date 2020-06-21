Police: 1 dead, 11 hurt in Minneapolis shooting

An earlier tweet from Minneapolis police Sunday morning said that people who were injured are at local hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries.”

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say one man is dead and nearly a dozen people have non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Minneapolis.

An initial tweet advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, but did not provide further details about the shooting.

The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.