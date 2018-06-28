NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 10-year-old boy who was shot earlier this month in Newport News is home from the hospital.

According to a post made by Newport News Police, the boy, Malachi, was an innocent victim of gun violence. He was found by officers on June 6 with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Malachi is now recovering from home. The 10-year-old had a few visitors on Thursday. Sgt J Pennington, MPO Wright and K9 Taz, Officers Granville and Hopkins, and Cooper Pennington dropped by to check on him and give him a few gifts.

