NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk.

On Friday around 5 p.m. police were called to the 2700 block of E. Princess Anne Road for an accident. Traffic is currently blocked between Majestic Avenue and Norchester Avenue.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, and no further information has been released at this time.

