NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk Friday, police said.
Investigators said the driver stayed on scene.
Around 5 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of E. Princess Anne Road for an accident. Traffic was blocked between Majestic Avenue and Norchester Avenue.
A relative at the scene told 13News Now that the boy was probably headed home from the library.
This is an ongoing investigation.
