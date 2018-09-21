NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A 12-year-old boy was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk Friday, police said.

Investigators said the driver stayed on scene.

Around 5 p.m., police were called to the 2700 block of E. Princess Anne Road for an accident. Traffic was blocked between Majestic Avenue and Norchester Avenue.

A relative at the scene told 13News Now that the boy was probably headed home from the library.

Neighbors and a relative of the 12-year-old tell me the victim is a boy. They say he was in the crosswalk trying to cross E. Princess Anne Rd. No word yet from police about the driver. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HXvTpffUSd — Chenue Her 13News Now (@13ChenueHer) September 21, 2018

This is an ongoing investigation.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC