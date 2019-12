NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy injured.

The crime happened Sunday night on Lafayette Boulevard near Bapaume Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Medics rushed the 12 year old victim to CHKD. Norfolk police tell us the boy should survive.

Detective shut down the area around the crime scene while they collected evidence.

Still no word on any suspect information or a possible motive.

https://twitter.com/NorfolkPD/status/1203910163108913153