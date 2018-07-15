CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Fisherman Poco Cetillo made the catch of his lifetime Saturday at the Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi.

After a fight that lasted a little over an hour, Cetillo reeled in a hammerhead shark. He and his buddies quickly took pictures of it and measured the shark at 14 feet long.

The shark did not survive, but Cetillo and his friends saved the meat and were able to donate it to the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission the following morning.

