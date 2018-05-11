PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The men and women who will repair and maintain the Navy fleet the Norfolk Naval shipyard have just finished up the yard's Apprentice School program.

"They provide the tools you need to get through this apprenticeship," said apprentice Dustin Scott. "And I believe that anybody that wants to put in the effort can do it."

The 184 graduates, who represent 23 trades across the shipyard, have completed a four-year training program. The program includes academics, trade theory, and on-the-job experience.

Upon graduation on Monday, the apprentices will receive a Technician Career Studies Certificate and will be converted to the "journeyman" level of their trade.

"It gave me a chance," said apprentice Rebekah Pascouau. "It gave me a fresh start, and I enjoy welding so, I get to enjoy what I do."

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard apprentice program, one of the most historic and honored apprentice programs in the nation.

It's Colby Tynes' second year as Apprentice Director.

"Love it," he said. "It gives some young people or people, in general, an opportunity to have a good job, a trade, and they can learn a lot of things, so it's awesome, totally awesome."

The guest speaker the graduation ceremony at Chrysler Hall is the commander of United States Fleet Forces Command, Admiral Christopher Grady.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC