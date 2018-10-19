Florence, SC (WLTX) - Two deputies are leaving the hospital more than two weeks after six officers were injured and one was killed during a shooting in Florence County.

Deputy Arie Davis and Investigator Sarah Miller with the Florence County Sheriff's Office were released Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office. However, Investigator Farrah Turner, also with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, remains in critical condition.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the man accused of opening fire on seven South Carolina law enforcement officers used three guns to fire 39 shots at them, investigators now believe. But when officers searched his home, they found dozens more firearms, it was revealed Tuesday. Lott called the shooting one of the worst crimes he's seen in over 30 plus years in law enforcement.

"It's something I never want to see again," Lott said.

The suspect in the shooting, 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins, is facing with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Lott said Frederick Hopkins "ambushed" three Florence County Sheriff's deputies and four Florence Police officers in front of his home in the Vintage Place neighborhood in Florence on October 3. The shooting killed 52-year-old Sgt. Terrence Carraway of the Florence Police Department. The other six officers had various degrees of injuries.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway / Florence Police Dept.

Lott said it took 13 days to process what he's described as a "massive" crime scene, which Lott estimated was six blocks long and 100 yards wide. Officers also had to search every inch of the Hopkins' home, which is about 6,500 square feet.

Lott said when they searched the home, they found two military-style assault rifles and a handgun which they believed were used in the shooting. But when officers keep looking, they found 126 additional guns inside the residence.

The sheriff said Frederick Hopkins knew the officers were coming, and was waiting for them.

"Just going inside the house was chilling," Lott said. "Seeing how it was all set up. The officers had no chance whatsoever."

The number of shots fired, 39, is an estimate, Lott said, and could change as the investigation continues. A total of 390 rounds were found on the property.

The injured officers were identified as the following:

Officers Brian Hart - Florence Police Department

Officer Travis Scott - Florence Police Department

Officer Scott Williamson - Florence Police Department

Deputy Arie Davis - Florence County Sheriff's Office

Investigator Sarah Miller - Florence County Sheriff's Office

Investigator Farrah Turner - Florence County Sheriff's Office

Lott has said that three Florence County deputies had gone to the home the day of the shooting to interview Frederick Hopkins' son, 28-year-old, Seth Hopkins, about sex assault claims that had been made against the younger man. Lott said those arrangements for the interview had been made in advance, and they were not there to arrest him at that time.

When officers arrived at the door, Frederick Hopkins began firing, according to Lott. He then kept shooting as additional officers responded.

The officers had to be rescued from the scene using an armored vehicle that could shield officers from the gunfire. That process took about 30 minutes. After two hours, Frederick Hopkins surrendered.

Lott was asked to be the lead investigative agency on this case at the request of local officials. The FBI has sent their special response team to help as well.

© 2018 WLTX