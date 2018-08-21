The U.S. Marshals Office, U.S. Secret Service and FBI are all on the hunt for a man who threatened President Donald Trump and another political official in a recent Facebook post.

The fugitive is 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo, PA. He is no stranger to authorities.

Former Alaska Governor, Sarah Palin took to the Facebook saying, “This is one of the stalkers who has tormented my family for years …”

Authorities said Christy has multiple arrest warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, a probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case. He also reportedly threatened to use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that trains to detain me.”

On June 19, authorities said a Federal Warrant was issued for Christy’s arrest in relation to Facebook threats made. The threats were directed towards the Northampton County District Attorney and the President of the United States.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” was what investigators said Christy wrote in a Facebook post. That post is no longer seen on his public page.

It’s been a cat and mouse chase that moved into Maryland this past weekend.

On Saturday, August 18, U.S. Marshals and the FBI were notified about a stolen 2001 Jeep Cherokee from Kentucky. Investigators believe it was being operated by Christy. The Jeep was found in a wooded area in Nitro, West Virginia.

On Sunday, August 19, police were called to investigate a suspicious man sleeping in a vehicle by the 13000 block of Winters Lane in Cumberland, MD. Deputy U.S. Marshals ID’ed the man as Christy. Armed Marshals searched the area but Christy was not found.

Early the next day, a 1997 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was reported stolen from the Cumberland, MD area.

Allegheny County Sheriff Craig Robertson confirmed to WUSA9 on Tuesday, that GMC pick-up truck was found between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. about three hours away from the Cumberland, MD area.

Sheriff Robertson said the truck was found near Christy’s hometown.

The manhunt is still on. Christy is also still believed to be armed and dangerous. Sheriff Robertson said there was a handgun recovered at the Cumberland, MD scene and that Christy fled.

Federal authorities are offering a cash award of up to $20,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of Christy. Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332) or the FBI at 215-418-4000. Christy should be considered armed and dangerous. Individuals should not attempt to arrest Christy themselves.

