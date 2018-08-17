NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Public Works recently installed 21 new bike racks around Ghent, the city posted on its Facebook Page.

The new racks were installed to make biking easier around the city.

The racks can be used for all bike users, Norfolk City Spokesperson Lori Crouch said.

Pace Bike Share has reached 10,000 members in its service, the city said on its Facebook Page. The dockless bike share service allows riders to locate bikes with their smartphones.

The Pace app finds the closest available bike on a public rack. Members pay for as long as you have the bike. When bikers are done, they just return the bike to any Pace bike rack, which will lock it in place.

The Pace bike sharing program kicked off in Norfolk on April 6.

Since it launched, almost 31,200 trips on a Pace bike have been taken, which is about 1,800 trips per week on average.

