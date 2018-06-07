NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Police Department had a lot to celebrate on Thursday.

At Harbor Park in Downtown Norfolk, 22 recruits graduated from the Norfolk Police Academy. It was the 102nd graduating class.

The training for the recruits lasted about 6 months, 40 hours a week. Recruits had classroom, physical fitness, and police situation simulation training in order to become an officer.

Norfolk Police Department shared the moment the recruits were sworn in:

Congratulations Police Academy 102 graduates! Welcome to the Family! pic.twitter.com/CtQpzzMkjD — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 5, 2018

To learn more about the Norfolk Police recruitment process, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC