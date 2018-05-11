NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Million Bulb Walk is back at the Norfolk Botanical Garden for its 25th year!

The gardens are transformed into a winter wonderland of lights. Guests can walk the 1-mile long and enjoy new surprises this year.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly starting November 9th until December 15, guests can experience a spectacular holiday light show. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.

Tickets for the event are already on sale.

Tickets are $17 for adult non-members, $15 for military members, $13 for adult Norfolk Botanical Garden members, $10 for children 3 to 17, and children 2 and younger are free.

The Million Bulb Walk was voted the 8th best light displaying the USA Today/10 Best contest in 2014!

Million Bulb Walk is a rain or shine event and will occur as scheduled in rainy conditions. Cancellations will be announced on the Garden’s website and Facebook page.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC