WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 12:45 p.m.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin has identified the three men killed in Friday’s wreck at a Robins Air Force Base gate.

Galpin says Yanny Perez-Perez, Adar Lopez-Morales, and Evelio Perez were the three men in the car that died as a result of the crash.

He says he knows Perez-Perez is 20-years-old, but does not have date of births for the others. He also says they’re from Guatemala.

----------

Three men are dead after hitting a security barrier of a Robins Air Force Base gate Friday night.

A release from Robins says it happened at the Russell Parkway gate around 9:30 p.m.

RELATED: Houston County man sues Air Force over accident at Robins gate

A driver and his two passengers drove through the gate, trying to pass security. That's when Security Forces activated a barrier.

The car then hit the barrier at a fast speed, the release says.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to Houston Medical Center where he later died.

Their names will not be released until their families are notified.

The release says the men are not affiliated with Robins Air Force Base, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Russell Parkway gate reopened Saturday at noon.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: 'They just tear families apart:' Warner Robins man to serve 25 years for major drug operation out of trap houses

RELATED: UPDATE: Two arrested after Telfair County teen shot during attempted robbery

RELATED: Bibb deputies investigating armed robbery of pizza delivery driver