RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three high schools in North Carolina's capital received called-in threats on the same day, prompting lockdowns.

The News & Observer reports callers threatened Enloe Magnet, Sanderson and Raleigh Charter high schools Thursday.

Enloe and Sanderson belong to the Wake County Public School System, while Raleigh Charter is an independent public school.

Sanderson told parents it initiated a "code red" lockdown shortly before dismissal time, indicating an immediate threat. Students were dismissed about a half-hour late.

Enloe told parents police received a call threatening the school just before noon. The school was placed under a "code yellow" lockdown, meaning students were all moved inside. Students were dismissed on time.

Police cleared Raleigh Charter after the school office received a threat, and the school dismissed students at its normal time.

It's unclear whether the threats are related.

