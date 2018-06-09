CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Three men found guilty of failure to disperse following a white nationalist rally in 2017 have withdrawn their appeals.

Citing court records, The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports Nathan Damigo, Evan McLaren and JonPaul Struys have withdrawn their appeals in recent weeks. Damigo is a former Marine and is the founder of a white nationalist group, Identity Evropa. The three had been found guilty of failing to leave what is now Market Street Park following the declaration of an unlawful assembly.

The three men initially entered the appeal after the "Unite the Right" rally in August 2017. The Charlottesville rally culminated in bloodshed when a car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators, killing a woman and injuring several other people.

It's unclear if the three have lawyers who could comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.