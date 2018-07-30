Lorne Muller has already confronted and conquered the greatest challenge of his life. And he's only 3-years-old.

In November, Lorne was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms tumor, an aggressive type of cancer that starts in the kidneys. The cancer spread to his lungs, adrenaline glands, and liver.

"He's had four surgeries, 13 radiations and 36 chemotherapies total — and all since last November," said his mother Jessica.

On July 24th, he had his final surgery and is now cancer free.

His mom and dad celebrated with a party on Sunday. "It a 'Congratulations, you finished your cancer treatment party' — and a thank you party to all of our supporters," said Jessica.

Throughout the 8 months of Lorne's treatment, mom Jessica and dad Darren say their friends and family stepped up, helping out with whatever they needed.

"It was pretty much our lowest point when we first found out and we didn't have any answers and didn't have any idea what the future would look like," said Darren.

"Since then, we've had such an amazing journey with so many friends and family, it's an incredible feeling to be here."

The Mullers say they could not be happier with their experience at Seattle Children's that they hope to continue giving back through blood drives, toy drives and supporting other parents going through cancer treatments for their child.

© 2018 KING