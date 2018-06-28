ANNAPOLIS, Md. - At least four people are dead after a shooting at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Maryland, CBS reports.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road, police said.

USA Today reports that a subject is in custody.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an "active shooter” at the building.

"We are trying to clear the building, trying to make sure everyone is safe," an officer said. "This is going to be a long investigation."

The building has since been evacuated. Police have set up a relocation at the Lord and Taylor inside the mall.

Governor Larry Hogan urged the community to stay away from the area on Twitter.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

