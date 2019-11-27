YORKTOWN, Va. — Four people had to go to hospitals after they were shocked by power lines in the Bruton area of York County Wednesday.

York County Department of Fire and Life Safety said it happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Parkside Resort, located in the 100 block of Parkside Drive).

The call came in as an electrocution.

When emergency crews got there, they found that four people had been hurt. Their injuries were to various extents.

Ambulances took two people to hospitals. One person had to be flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. The fourth person was airlifted to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Because it was a workplace incident, Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted.

