ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Five people are dead and others were injured after a man opened fire Thursday inside the Capital Gazette newspaper office building in Annapolis, Maryland.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. at 888 Bestgate Road. According to Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh those that are injured were transferred to hospital.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Anne Arundel County Police took the suspect into custody and said he is being interviewed.

CBS is reporting that the suspect in the shooting is a white male in his 20s and that he isn’t cooperating with police.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the Capital Gazette tweeted that he hid under a desk during the shooting.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

He added that the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees."

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis said in an interview with The Capital Gazette. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Police responded to the scene within 60 seconds. They searched the building for any other possible suspects and said there are no other shooters.

"This is going to be a long investigation," Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf said.

At this time, police are unable to identify the weapon used, but CBS is reporting that it was a shotgun.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area while the investigation continues.

A relocation center has been set up at the Lord and Taylor inside the mall.

Governor Larry Hogan said the police response was incredible and possibly saved lives. He also tweeted that he is praying for those involved.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump also took to Twitter thanking all of the first responders.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Capital Gazette Communications LLC, the Capital Gazette’s publisher, is one of the oldest publishers in the country, according to the Capital Gazette website. They have occupied the space at 888 Bestgate Rd. in Annapolis since 2014.

According to St. John Properties, the office building did not have a front desk, and was a "typical office."

