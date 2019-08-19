Five people were injured when a dump truck hit multiple vehicles before crashing into the Subway restaurant in Seattle's Pioneer Square Monday morning.

The truck went inside the Subway restaurant along Yesler.

Kyle Lewis was working nearby when he saw it happen. According to Lewis, the dump truck hit two vehicles and hit someone crossing the street. It then crossed Yesler Way and slammed into the Subway.

Lewis says the truck looked "full size."

Four people were sent to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. One person with minor injuries is in custody, according to Seattle Fire.

The building is being evacuated due to structural damage, according to Seattle Fire.

Several roads around the scene are blocked to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.