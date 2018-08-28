OLYMPIA, Wash. (ABC NEWS) — A 6-year-old boy in Washington state needed emergency surgery on his eye after he says he stood up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend.

According to ABC affiliate KOMO News, Carter English said he was attacked by a group of children when he confronted them for bullying his friend.

He said they beat him with rocks and sticks and rubbed sawdust in his eyes. He ended up with a broken arm, along with cuts and bruises across his face.

Carter said he's scared he will be attacked again.

"They were just bullying him and beating him up. I just told them to stop and then they did it to me," Carter shared.

Police said they are investigating the incident and have found the 5-year-old who they say started it all.

The plan is to get social services involved, authorities said. Because of the age of everyone involved, no criminal charges will be filed.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help the English family with medical expenses.

SEE ALSO: Mom of 9-year-old boy who ended his life wants 'bullying to end'

Copyright (c) 2018 ABC All Rights Reserved