ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers and one child were shot at Soldan High School where a football jamboree was being played Friday night. At around the same time, there were also reports of a shot fired at Parkway North High School during another football jamboree.

At Soldan High School in north St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police initially responded to a brawl involving 100 students at around 7:20 p.m. About a half-hour later, police responded to a report of shots fired with several people injured.

Capt. Whitener with the St. Louis Fire Department said three teenagers and one child were shot in the vicinity of Soldan High School and transported to area hospitals. The 7-year-old is in critical condition, one teenager is in serious-critical condition and the other two teenagers are in serious condition.

A spokesperson for St. Louis County Police confirmed that there was a large disturbance at Parkway North High School in west St. Louis County just after 8 p.m. after a shot was allegedly fired. Police could not confirm whether a shot was fired but said that no one was injured.

This is a developing scene. 5 On Your Side has crews on the way to both locations and will provide updates as they become available.