York County Sheriffs investigating after an elderly woman was attacked by a dog near Hickory Grove on Saturday.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Sawmill Road after receiving a call about a dog attack. Deputies arrived and found a 71-year-old woman lying on the ground after being attacked by a pit bull terrier.

The elderly woman was at a family member's home tending to 14 dogs for the dog's owner, York County officials said. One dog had escaped and attacked the woman as she was tending to the other dogs in the area.

Responding deputies rendered emergency first aid to the woman until EMS arrived. The 71-year-old was airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital in Charlotte.

The pit bull was seized by York County Animal Control.

According to deputies a total of 14 dogs at the residence showed evidence of state violations of the dogs being improperly restrained, aggressive, and lacking adequate food, water, and shelter. There were also code enforcement violations. York County sheriff's are also investigating the possibility the animals were used for fighting.

“This incident speaks to the viciousness and violent nature of raising animals for the purpose of fighting and unfortunately caused very serious and unnecessary harm to an innocent and unintended victim. This activity is cruel, unnecessary and criminal,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

All 14 dogs were taken to York County Animal Control.

There was no information on the woman’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing.