75-year-old man killed in utility vehicle crash in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A 75-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash in Mathews County on Saturday.

Around 5:40 p.m., Virginia State Police said it was called to a crash eastbound on Route 14, about three-quarters of a mile east of Route 3.

A 2007 Toyota Tundra was being driven by Fredric C. Kutch, 77, eastbound on Route 14 when his truck left the road and hit a Kubota RTV.

The driver of the Kubota RTV, Walter M. Strieter, 75, suffered injuries considered life-threatening.

He was taken to Walter Reed Hospital where he later died.

Kutch, of Mathews County, is charged with reckless driving.