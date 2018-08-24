SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — An 80-year-old man was seriously injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in Suffolk on Thursday.

According to police, Emergency Communications were notified of the accident in the 100 block of East Washington Street around 7:45. Officers found an 80-year-old who had been struck by a Honda Accord.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The victim received emergency medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel before he was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

As police investigate, the 100 block of East Washington Street from North Main Street to Commerce Street remains closed in both directions. Traffic is currently being diverted down Commerce Street.

No further information has been released at this time.

