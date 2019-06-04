PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Tinay McDowney couldn’t believe it when she found out her grandson was at Prince George’s Hospital Center, after telling teachers at school that he wanted to take his life.

“It was a nightmare,” McDowney said.

She was even more shocked to later learn the hospital didn't have a children’s psychiatric ward. For three days, her nine-year-old grandson was held with adults, before being transferred to the children’s psychiatric ward at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The child’s mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said her son's traumatized from what he experienced during his stay at Prince George’s adult psychiatric ward.

“As a mother, you feel crushed, because you’re supposed to be able to help your child in any situation,” McDowney said.

The hospital told WUSA9 in a statement they're required by the state to treat all priority.

“While we do not have a behavioral health unit dedicated to treat adolescents, if a child is brought into our care, they would be evaluated by a licensed psychiatrist who would determine next steps to ensure all safe care options. If additional care is needed, we would work to locate an available bed at an appropriate facility,” Jania Matthews, Senior Director of Media Relations for the University of Maryland Capital Region Health, said.

Matthews went on to explain it took a while to find the nine-year-old a bed in a children’s psychiatric ward because, “unfortunately, the number of available beds to treat adolescent behavioral health patients is a state-wide challenge."

"The procedures we follow are in accordance with safety protocols that are mandated by the state of Maryland," she said.

Mental health in young people is a concern nationwide. A recent CDC report shows that suicide rates were significantly higher in 2017 compared to 1999 in boys ages 10-14.

Psychologists who specialize in children’s mental health say holding children in adult psychiatric wards could be problematic.

“You want the treatment to be appropriate for children and adolescents," psychologist Brian Corrado, said. “You want them to be among their peers, and you want them to be in a setting that is comfortable and soothing.”

The nine-year-old’s mother and grandmother say they’re speaking out to create change in the state, so that no other family has to go through a similar ordeal.

“Every hospital needs to be equipped to support children,” the child’s mother said.