NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Borean Orangutan was born around midnight on Friday!

The baby was born inside the den. It's the first offspring for momma Dara, and her mate 15-year-old Solaris.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the news of our new orangutan baby,” Greg Bockheim, the Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo said in the Zoo's Blog. “I’m proud of our Zoo Keepers and Vet Team who have been prepping, training and waiting for this moment for months, and now their hard work has paid off. It’s a big success to contribute this significant birth to the Zoo community and the critically endangered species as a whole."

Due to the heat, zookeepers have decided to keep Dara and her baby indoors. It will allow the pair to bond uninterrupted.

The weight and sex of the baby have not been determined because the zoo staff will not separate the baby from Dara unless an issue occurs. According to the Zoo, the infant will be completely dependent on its mother until it's at least 2 years old.

“Dara is doing a great job caring for her newborn,” said Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Zoo’s Veterinarian. “The pair spend their time nursing, resting and snuggling in their den."

