Charlotte businesswoman wants women who lost their husbands to feel loved this Valentine’s Day

Ashley Manning is creating unique flower arrangements with other items thanks to the community to deliver to widows around the community this Valentine's.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Ashley Manning stood in her garage thinking of unique flower arrangements to make this Valentine’s Day, she had an idea.

“Everyone is so excited about what they’re going to get or who they’re going to give it to," Manning said.

She decided to use what she loves doing to bring joy to herself as a way to help those who may need an extra reason to smile that day as well.

“This year I started my own little flower company called Pretty Things by A. E. Manning," Manning said.

“’ I’m going to donate $5 for every arrangement that I make and I’m going to ask you to donate $5, and If I sell out my arrangements, which Is only 100 this year, we can serve 25 women for Valentine’s Day.”

The mom of four is delivering flower arrangements this Valentine’s Day to women who have lost loved ones.

“I just started to think these ladies that don’t have husbands they need to get something nice," Manning said,

It's something she put into action on her own even before launching her business during this pandemic.

“Somebody down the street, some people at the church, preschool teachers," Manning said.

After a simple post on social media to find more women to help feel loved this time around, she’s now making plans to transform her front yard into a community effort the Saturday before Valentine’s Day.

“People are saying I can deliver I can make flowers," Manning said.

This as dozens of people also ask to volunteer additional items to help make her vision come to life.

“My driveway is going to be set-up 6ft apart from each table," Manning said.

It’s a Valentine’s Day gift in the works to prove that love still lives.

“These ladies are going to get a huge arrangement, a nice bottle of champagne, chocolate and a piece of jewelry.”

“To know that there’s an army of women and other people that want to serve and show them love is just the greatest thing we can do this year," Manning said.