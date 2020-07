Multiple people were triaged and two others were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out inside of the jail.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire at around 8:30 p.m. for the fire.

The fire was located inside of the jail in the 22000 block of Main Street.

Multiple crews worked together to put out the fire within an hour.

Main St. was shut down due to the fire, but it has since reopened.