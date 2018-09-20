Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one on Thursday.

According to officials, Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 3:48 p.m. Police were sent to the area of Hampton Avenue and Oak Avenue.

On the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim's age and residence are unknown at this time.

Newport New Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

