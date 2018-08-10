For nearly 50 years, Captain Jim Anderson has been flying airplanes.

On Sunday, the American Airlines pilot retired taking his last flight on Norfolk International Airport's Runway 5. Anderson's very first solo flight was in August of 1970 at ORF on Runway 5.

Jim is retiring after 33 years as a pilot of American Airlines.

According to ORF, for most people, the sky is the limit, but for Anderson, the sky is home.

The Norfolk International Airport shared Anderson's final landing, ceremonial wash down and a surprise reception to the retired pilot.

Watch the full video here:

Captain Jim Anderson last flight 10-7-18 Norfolk International Airport from Bob Anderson on Vimeo.

Congratulations, Captain Jim Anderson!

© 2018 WVEC