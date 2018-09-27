VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Drivers have become too reliant on new vehicle safety technologies and don't realize the limitations of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), according to the AAA Foundation for Trafic Safety.

Researchers found that nearly 80 percent of drivers with blind spot monitoring systems were unaware of limitations or incorrectly believed the system could accurately detect vehicles passing at very high speeds or bicycles and pedestrians.

ADAS systems include blind spot monitoring systems, forward collision warning, and lane keeping assist. According to AAA, a lack of understanding or confusion about the proper function of ADAS technologies can lead to misuse and overreliance on the systems, which could result in a deadly crash.

“When properly utilized, ADAS technologies have the potential to prevent 40 percent of all vehicle crashes and nearly 30 percent of traffic deaths. However, driver understanding and proper use is crucial in reaping the full safety benefits of these systems,” said Dr. David Yang, executive director of the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Findings from this new research show that there is still a lot of work to be done in educating drivers about proper use of ADAS technologies and their limitations.”

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety asked University of Iowa researchers to survey drivers who recently purchased a 2016 or 2017 model-year vehicle with ADAS technologies. The results of the study were very alarming.

Almost 80 percent of drivers did not know the technology's limitations, or drivers incorrectly believed that the systems could monitor the roadway behind the, or reliably detect bicycles and pedestrians, according to the study. About 25 percent of drivers felt comfortable relying solely on the systems and not performing visual checks or looking over their shoulder.

“New vehicle safety technology is designed to make driving safer, but it does not replace the important role each of us plays behind the wheel,” Yang continued. “The prospect of self-driving cars is exciting, but we aren’t there yet. Automakers have an ethical and important responsibility to accurately market, and to carefully educate consumers about the technologies we purchase in the vehicles we drive off the lot.”

The potential to prevent crashes with the ADAS technologies was also studied by the AAA Foundation. The findings showed that if installed on every vehicle, ADAS could potentially prevent over 2.7 million crashed, 1.1 million injuries, and almost 9,500 deaths.

AAA encourages drivers to educate themselves about the ADAS technologies. Drivers are encouraged to ask questions or read their vehicle's manual for further explanations about their vehicle's ADAS system.

