VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The temperature is dropping, and so are gas prices in Virginia.

According to AAA Tidewater, the average price for gas in the Commonwealth is $2.63 which is 4 cents less than last week, but still a 38 cent increase from last year’s prices. In Hampton Roads, gas prices are even cheaper at $2.57. That's a 6 cent drop from last week, but a 40 cent difference from 2017.

The national average for gas prices is $2.85.

“Motorists across the country are seeing gas prices more than a dime cheaper than last week,” Georjeane Blumling, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia, said in a press release. “Prices are falling despite market concerns about global supply and geopolitical tensions, but that could change later this month ahead of the U.S. announcement of imposed sanctions on Iran.”

According to AAA, reduced refinery runs, due to peak maintenance season, have contributed to stable gasoline inventories amid lower demand, which is a contributing factor driving gas prices down.

There was a larger-than-expected growth in crude levels that shocked the market and lead to crude oil prices to fall. This week, prices could rise again due to concerns about U.S.-Saudi Arabia relations and upcoming U.S.-imposed sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.

